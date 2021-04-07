A group of Żebbuġ residents are up in arms against a proposal to operate a currently non-functioning fuel station within the village core, giving rise to a health hazard and breaching neighbours’ fundamental rights.

Residents living in Triq Sciortino have taken their grievances to court by means of a judicial protest filed against the applicant for the development permit, Stella Abela, the Environment Minister, the Planning Authority, the Regulator for Energy and Water Services as well as the State Advocate.

Philip Grech, Maria Bonnici and Carmelina Gauci, owning property adjacent to the fuel station voiced objection to reactivation of the development permit which had been granted in 2014 subject to third party rights.

The original five-year period of validity of the permit was subsequently extended to 2022.

The protesting parties are now claiming that if the proposed development was to go ahead, in breach of the local plan, it would spell a veritable health hazard and danger for residents, besides negatively impinging upon the value of their property.

Moreover, plans to transform the area into a pedestrian and recreational zone would likely be affected if reactivation of the fuel station were to go ahead, the residents argued.

The operation of the station would also render neighbouring properties uninhabitable, these residents claimed, pointing out that the petrol fumes would be pumped out right beneath a neighbour’s overlying bedroom.

Lawyers Joseph Calleja and Henry Antoncich signed the judicial protest.