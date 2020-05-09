Żebbuġ square is to become a car-free zone on public holidays throughout the year after the coronavirus crisis is over.

The measure was agreed by the council last week in what it described as a way to “create an open space for residents to enjoy with clean air and peace of mind”.

The council announced the decision just hours after the government launched a call for nominations from local councils for streets and squares to be pedestrianised for specific periods. This is part of an initiative to create more open spaces in town and village cores.

Żebbuġ mayor Malcolm Galea said a team of experts and residents would be brought together to take the initiative further.

“This council’s vision is to introduce a number of pedestrian areas in Żebbuġ, including the square. We plan to eventually include even more car-free days,” Galea said

Żebbuġ square is considered one of the busiest on island, often associated with people sitting on benches under the shade of trees next to the church, as noisy cars drive past.

The COVID-19 outbreak has brought traffic down to a trickle, highlighting the impact cars were having on the area.

As a doctor, Galea believes that while the pandemic has brought new challenges it has opened the door to opportunities.

“One of the new opportunities from this virus story was the positive impact on our health as a result of fewer cars being on the road,” he said.

Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg made similar observations when he announced the government initiative earlier this week.

A number of European cities, including London, Milan and Paris, have already unveiled plans to reduce the number of cars on their streets in order to reduce pollution and congestion once the coronavirus outbreak has passed.