Żebbuġ Rangers moved up the table with a 4-1 win over St Andrews on Sunday at the Victor Tedesco Stadium.

However, it was not as emphatic as the scoreline suggests and new coach Fausto Craighero admitted it only gives his side credit for the better performances in previous games which did not add up to the full three points.

In fact, the side had only two points to show for the past five games before their win over St Andrews. But Craighero, who replaced Clive Mizzi late October with the club in a particularly tight spot, said the performances show otherwise.

“Today was not a good performance,” Craighero told the Times of Malta.

“In the last six games we performed better but we conceded. Today we didn’t perform but we won and that is football because sometimes, a game changes with one single incident.

“I think today we collected the points for what we did in our last games because honestly, the score today is not correct.”

With the Italian joining the club in the midst of various injury problems and also two players forced into COVID-19 quarantine, he says both him and the club have had to weigh their players’ abilities.

