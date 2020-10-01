Some zebra crossings are getting a pink and white makeover to promote cancer awareness.

The annual Marigold Foundation's Pink Oct-Mov ’20 campaign, kicked off on Thursday morning with a symbolic walk across a freshly-painted pink and white crossing outside Lascaris in Valletta where the National Screening Unit is based.

Marigold Foundation chairperson Michelle Muscat urged the public to accept the invite for screening, regularly issued by the government.

The unit will now boast the addition of a new screening machine that was bought by funds raised during the 2019 campaign.

This year’s campaign will be focusing on metastatic breast cancer but will also extend the pink element to include awareness on cervical and ovarian cancers.

It will also raise awareness about men’s health, in particular, the need for men to check themselves and learn more about testicular and prostate cancer.

Transport Minister Ian Borg said his ministry was proud to support the campaign.