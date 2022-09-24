Two world-renowned operas will be the highlight of this year’s ‘Opera is Gozo’, the month-long festival taking place in October.

Giuseppi Verdi’s Aida at Teatru Aurora will be staged on October 15 and George Bizet’s Carmen at Teatru Astra will be performed on October 27 and 29.

Aida will feature scenery by renowned Italian film director and stage designer Franco Zeffirelli (who died in 2019) with costumes by his lifelong colleague Anna Anni, in an adaptation of the original 2001 staging of Aida at the Aurora.

Carmen will have international as well as local talent on stage, including Noel Galea, Nicola Galea and Gozitan-born Charles Buttigieg.

Concerts, theatre tours, city walking tours and art exhibitions will also be taking place throughout the month.

The two Victoria theatres are a stone’s throw away from one another.

“Both theatres are responsible for bringing back opera to the country after the second world war as our rivalry has helped Gozo become synonymous with opera,” said the president of Teatru Aurora Michael Caruana.

Teatru Aurora and Teatru Astra have both received government backing in the form of €390,000 over three years to produce operas, Bonnici said.

Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri said the festival is expected to attract Maltese and foreign tourists after the summer months.

This is in line with the government strategy to attract tourists throughout the year, he said.

“The time when tourists come to Gozo in summer only is over,” Camilleri said.