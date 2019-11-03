What makes a man? There isn’t a single answer. Rather, there are many. The world we live in is fluid and ever-changing. So, too, is the concept of masculinity. The notion of masculinity as something steely and unambiguous, a staid and static concept, no longer works – if it ever did.

Masculinity is a state of mind, not a set of given rules. Men have learned that embracing love as a positive force is a winning decision, that exploring imagination is an enriching voyage of self-discovery and that dreams and playfulness can be the qualities of adults.

Ermenegildo Zegna has deﬁned luxury since 1910, crafting innovative fabrics, uplifting standard and changing conventions, having introduced Su Misura – its made-to-measure service – in the 1970s, a natural evolution of Zegna’s unsurpassed excellence in fabric innovation and tailoring excellence.

The service was designed to provide a completely personalised sartorial experience, enabling Zegna to dress any man in the manner best suited for his style, personality, measurements and body type.

From custom-made suits, jackets, trousers and overcoats to shirts, ties and personalised accessories, Zegna is able to deliver fully customised items within a few weeks with the same unmistakable craftsmanship that characterises the brand.

From shirts, jackets, coats, blazers and cashmere, to suits for any occasion – each item is individually fitted, then cut and sewn from an unparalleled collection of over 700 fabrics made exclusively by Lanificio Zegna – from the most precious fibres in the world, including 200 fabrics specifically created for each season.

Once the material is selected, it is necessary to decide which model is best suited for the physique of the customer to best satisfy his needs. The garment is then further customised with exclusive details and special touches, style, fabric and particulars, including the lining, buttons, buttonholes, lapels and cuffs, to create personalised apparel best suited for his character and lifestyle. This unique and important aspect ensures that a Zegna Su Misura suit is more than just an impeccably tailored garment but a reflection of the client himself.

What makes a Su Misura garment so special is the sartorial attention that is paid to it. Consider that a Zegna suit consists of more than 100 pieces, with the lining alone accounting for 12 of them, and each buttonhole takes hours of careful cutting and close-in stitching. Every single Su Misura garment undergoes multiple inspections during its production, and every detail is chosen with care.

As a final element, all finishing touches are done by hand, stitch by stitch, right down to the sewing of the inside label on every Su Misura suit that bears the name of the customer.

The service, now available in Malta through the brand’s local partner Sarto, returns to the luxury multi-brand store on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Leading the Su Misura Experience is a master tailor who will fly in from Zegna Milan to work with the wearer on customising each aspect of his garment.

For more information or for an appointment, call 2202 1601 or e-mail sarto@vfgmalta.com or visit www.sarto.com.mt.