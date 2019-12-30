The Żejtun local council is today presenting its annual Christmas concert at St Catherine parish church.

Taking part will be the VOCA Choir, who will interpret various styles of Gospel music, including traditional and spiritual works, as well as contemporary Christian music.

The lively and synchronised choreography adds to the gospel interpretation of songs, which convey a positive message of hope. The repertoire features classical Christmas music and festive songs both in Maltese and English.

During the concert, members of the Żejtun Literature Group will recite some of their poems with social and festive themes. Moreover, the Żejtun council will award the Carlo Diacono trophy to the best two musicians of the year from the two main band clubs – the Beland Band Club and the Żejtun Band Club.

During the same event, the council will commemorate the 222nd anniversary since Grandmaster Ferdinand von Hompesch honoured Żejtun with the title of a city, Città Beland, on December 30, 1797.

This event will kick-start the celebrations for Żejtun 2020 as the European Destination of Excellence.

The concert being held today at St Catherine parish church starts at 7.30pm. Everyone is invited to attend and entrance is free. Those who would like to reserve a seat may contact the Żejtun local council on 2166 3866 or send an e-mail on chircop.sean@gmail.com.