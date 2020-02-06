ŻEBBUĠ RANGERS 1

ŻEJTUN CORINTHIANS 1

Żejtun Corinthians mentor Orosco Anonam said he was proud of his team’s response against a tough Żebbuġ Rangers side despite having dropped points in a 1-1 draw last weekend.

The Corinthians’ equaliser came from the spot as they had to make up for a first-half Saturday Nanapere goal.

“We had about six players, injured or sick, but regardless, the ones who played gave a good account of themselves so I’m proud of them,” Anonam told the Times of Malta.

With both closest contenders Lija Athletic and St Andrews only managing a draw, it was all in the hands of the Corinthians to strengthen their position at the top of the division having had 28 points and a three-point gap between them and second-placed Lija.

However, with no change after Sunday’s matches, the Blues will now face a loaded gun when they play the Saints this week.

“Every team and every game until the end of the season is going to be tough,” the Żejtun coach said.

“Nobody will come to the pitch and let Żejtun win. They will all come to give a good account of themselves.

“But the (Żejtun) players have put themselves in the first position and they will do what they have to do to win.

“We have a good team and good players and I’m sure they will respond to any difficult situation, like they did today. The team was one goal down and they responded by doing everything to score and this makes me very proud of them.

“They represent Żejtun very well on the pitch and, at the end of the day, the result showed by itself. Anyone who saw the game can say that Żebbuġ were waiting for time to pass, holding onto a draw.”

Żejtun projected their superiority from the first minute but Żebbuġ were resilient and made sure to keep them at bay. The Corinthians nearly found a way in before the half hour as skipper Adrian Carabott raced into the Żebbuġ half, found Gilmore Azzopardi who put in a pass into the area, but Dylan Agius’s first time shot was blocked by the defence.

From then on, the match went stale as both sides cancelled each other out without any difficulty until surprisingly, the Greens produced a turn of events and broke the deadlock right before half time with a precise shot by Nanapere into the top right corner.

Anonam changed things up after the break, roping in Julien Iwueke up front instead of Robeiro Nascimento, who looked like he had taken a knock in the opening minutes.

However, it was Żebbuġ who once again stirred up the hornet’s nest with a golden opportunity on the hour as Daniel Sowatey lost his balance, gifting Wayne Borg enough time to shoot but his shot went wide.

But the league leaders were not to be denied as 20 minutes from time, Agius sent Matthew Grech the other way from the spot after Carabott was held as he tried to turn inside the area.

The Blues nearly made it two on 82 minutes after Brooke Farrugia made a run on the right and his low cross shot swerved underneath the Żebbuġ custodian but not past defender Ryan Zammit who was on point to clear off the line.

The Greens had their last effort soon after as Nanapere forced a great save out of Christian Cassar as he dived to save the Nigerian’s shot from distance.

ŻEBBUĠ: M. Grech, D. Fava, G. Gesualdi, R. Vella, R. Zammit, S. Darmanin (73 J. Farrugia), M. Del Negro, W. Borg, N. Ojuola, S. Nanapere, L. Chiedozie (82 F. Muda).

ŻEJTUN: C. Cassar, D. Sowatey, K. Farrugia, L. Cassar Jackson, B. Farrugia, D. Agius, G. Azzopardi, M. Pereira, R. Spiteri (57 R. De Fex), A. Carabott, R. Nascimento (46 J. Iwueke).

Referee: Shaun Calleja.

Best Player: Adrian Carabott (Żejtun Corinthians).

SUMMARIES

ST ANDREWS 0

FGURA UNITED 0

ST ANDREWS: N. Grima, I. Azzopardi, M. D’Alessandro, M. Bartolo, J. Farrugia, L. Borg (68 M. Veselji), J. Sixsmith, D. Jackson, A. Borg Olivier, K. Reid (83 M. Vella Vidal), A. Chibueze.

FGURA: B. Bartolo, C. Ciantar (76 P. Chircop), C. Gandini, J. Stensen, J. Barbara, S. Abela, S. Borg (8 T. Grech), G. De Souza (73 D. Cartella), G. Martin, A. Toncheff, G. Galea.

Referee: Alexander Jovanovic.

QRENDI 1

VITTORIOSA 3

QRENDI: D. Zarb, L. Martinelli, R. Mercieca (80 D. Zarb), E. Vella, B. Muscat, D. Azzopardi, C. Camilleri (72 D. Sammut), J. Pereira, A. Nilsson, S. Perdomo, L. Schembri.

VITTORIOSA: D. Bugeja, O. Sidibe, C. Spiteri, I. Abela, J. Briffa, K. Vella (77 J. Pace), D. Tabone, D. Grima, L. Casha (63 G. Sultana), R. Farias, O. Guerrero (73 L. Barbosa).

Referee: Slawomir Olucha.

Scorers: Farias (V) 26; Sidibe (V) 51, Perdomo (Q) 56, Sultana (V) 90 pen.

Red card: Martinelli (Q) 90.

MQABBA 2

PIETÀ HOTSPURS 2

MQABBA: F. Tabone, M. Caruana, J. Micallef, K. Magro (87 M. Brincat), D. Micallef, Y. Omuro (72 D. Najm), A. Spiteri, B. Grech, F. Zammit (46 G. Micallef), A. Ferreira, P. Chimezie.

PIETÀ: J. Chircop St John, T. Bartolo, S. Mizzi, J. Irimiya, L. Mckay (52 D. Vukovic), N. Pace Cocks, N. Pisani, C. Sammut, J. Scicluna (70 J. Ghio), C. Ze Lucas (73 C. Bouvet), K. Amehi.

Referee: Sandro Spiteri.

Scorers: Scicluna (P); Amehi (P) 10 pen.; Ferreira (M) 82, 94.

Red card: Grech (M) 84.

QORMI 2

ST GEORGE’S 2

QORMI: J. Azzopardi, A. Abela, R. Mandic, A. Cassar, C. Farrugia (57 F. Gnindokponou), N. Ghio, M. Bustos, M. Borg, G. Sammut (57 L. Farrugia), B. Schembri, I. Zammit (75 Z. Gatt).

ST GEORGE’S: L. Mifsud, A. Marshall, J. Grech, A. Hili, K. Camilleri, C. Cassar, M. Mentosa (82 M. Uritani), S. Le Metayar (72 G. D’Amato), B. Dias, L. Bonett, D. Caruana.

Referee: Ishmael Barbara.

Scorers: Bonett (SG) 14; Sammut (Q) 29; Hili (SG) 37; Schembri (Q) 85 pen.

NAXXAR LIONS 2

SWIEQI UNITED 3

NAXXAR: O. Borg, J. Sciberras (89 G. Xuereb), A. Azzopardi, B. Essel, R. Cassar, C. Bugeja (35 M. Mifsud), J. Ellul (79 A. Azzopardi), S. Meilak, D. Falzon, E. Farias, G. Carrara.

SWIEQI: C. Abdilla, J. Azzopardi, M. Attard, D. Borg, S. Bugeja, K. Muscat, A. Schembri Wismayer (80 L. Grech), M. Farrugia, C. Matombo (69 B. Albuquerque), T. Ayorinde (74 F. Fernandes), I. Salis.

Referee: Matthew De Gabriele.

Scorers: Schembri Wismayer (S) 1 pen.; Ayorinde (S) 45; Carrara (N) 71; Fernandes (S) 75; Farias (N) 83 pen.

Red cards: Essel (N) 1; Mifsud (N) 90.

PEMBROKE ATHLETA 3

LIJA ATHLETIC 3

PEMBROKE: P. Schranz, A. Vujovic, Z. Grech, N. Frendo, A. Sultana (60 G. Azzopardi), M. Zarb, T. Fenech, JP. Mifsud Triganza, L. Mijic (54 D. Isakovic), P. Santos, Y. Tonna (54 K. Frendo).

LIJA: L. Bonnici, A. White, L. Muscat, C. Cassar, M. Clinch, D. Scerri, C. Gauci, R. Fenech (77 A. Galea), K. Seakanyeng, F. Temile, E. Beu.

Referee: Mario Apap

Scorers: Santos (P) 18; Mijic (P) 33; Beu (L) 49, 73 pen., 81; Frendo (P) 88.