The final stages of last season’s BOV Challenge League brought to light an exciting battle for promotion in the two groups of teams taking part. Group A saw a three-way affair between Pembroke Athleta, Marsaxlokk, and Żejtun Corinthians all in contention for a spot in this season’s Premier League.

Pembroke went on to win the group, losing to Żebbug Rangers in the playoff final, but financial trouble for the former meant they would go on to forfeit their place among the top echelons of Maltese football.

Instead of promoting the next in line – which were Żejtun – Santa Lucia retained their place in the Premier League, despite having been relegated, and Marsaxlokk were the only Group A team to make it.

This season, Orosco Anonam’s Corinthians are looking at redemption, and have had a strong start to the league with eight wins in 10 matches. They stand second to Sliema Wanderers, just four points apart.

Speaking to the Times of Malta, Anonam sounded his belief in his players, whom he says have put in a good shift despite suffering two losses along the way.

“I’m pleased with the players and what they are doing,” Anonam said.

More details here...