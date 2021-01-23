ŻEJTUN CORINTHIANS 3

Vieira 33; Reid 39, 67

SENGLEA ATHLETIC 1

Tanti 64

ŻEJTUN CORINTHIANS

C. Cassar-6, L. Moreira-6, K. Reid-7, J. Suda-6.5, T. Bonfim-6, C. Grech-6, V. Vieira-6.5 (84’ R. Do Nascimento), D. Washington-6 (88’ G. Bugeja), E. Herrera-6, N. Tabone-6.5 (76’ G. Azzopardi), A. De Barros-6.

SENGLEA

M. Farrugia-6, S. Uyi-5.5, Z. Cassar-5.5, A. Abela-5.5 (84’ J. Attard), F. Gnindokponou-6, I. Misan-6, D. Fava-5.5, J. Tanti-6.5, D. Diwoto-5.5, D. Xuereb-6 (80’ R. Siong), W. Gomes-5.5.

Referee: Philip Farrugia.

Yellow cards: Z. Cassar, L. Moreira, C. Grech, V. Vieira, N. Tabone, I. Misan.

BOV Player of the Match: Kemar Reid (Żejtun).

Żejtun Corinthians earned three important points in their bid to move away from the relegation zone as they defeated Senglea Athletic 3-1.

The Corinthians have extended their positive run in 2021 to four matches, moving 11th, one point ahead of Floriana.

On the other hand, Senglea remain anchored at the bottom of the table as they continue to chase their first win in this Premier League campaign.

