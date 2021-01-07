ŻEJTUN CORINTHIANS 3

Reid 23; Vieira 57

Barboza 86

TARXIEN RAINBOWS 1

Gatt 78

ŻEJTUN CORINTHIANS

C. Cassar-6, D. Albanese-6 (55 G. Bugeja), L. Moreira-6, A. Carabott-6 (72 J. Suda), K. Reid-7, T. Bonfim-6, C. Grech-6, S. Barboza-6.5 (90 D. Agius), V. Vieira-7, N. Tabone-6, Anderson-6.

TARXIEN

D. Fernandes-6, C. Conceicao-6, B. Muscat-5.5, E. Zarate-6, D. Zerafa-5.5, D. Falzon-6, V. Plut-6, J. Debono-6, E. Rosado-5.5, L. Ferreira-5.5 (77 K. Gatt), E. Ssekisambu-5.5.

Referee: Andrea Sciriha.

Yellow cards: Fernandes, Falzon, Albanese, Zarate, Zerafa, Plut, Debono, Suda.

BOV Player of the match: Vitor Vieira (Żejtun Corinthians).

Żejtun Corinthians collected three precious points in the battle against relegation as they returned to winning ways, defeating Tarxien Rainbows 3-1.

The win which puts Orosco Anonam’s side fifth from bottom, two points ahead of Balzan and seven ahead of Tarxien, who, however, have a game in hand.

For the Rainbows, this was the fifth consecutive defeat.

