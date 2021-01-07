ŻEJTUN CORINTHIANS 3
Reid 23; Vieira 57
Barboza 86
TARXIEN RAINBOWS 1
Gatt 78
ŻEJTUN CORINTHIANS
C. Cassar-6, D. Albanese-6 (55 G. Bugeja), L. Moreira-6, A. Carabott-6 (72 J. Suda), K. Reid-7, T. Bonfim-6, C. Grech-6, S. Barboza-6.5 (90 D. Agius), V. Vieira-7, N. Tabone-6, Anderson-6.
TARXIEN
D. Fernandes-6, C. Conceicao-6, B. Muscat-5.5, E. Zarate-6, D. Zerafa-5.5, D. Falzon-6, V. Plut-6, J. Debono-6, E. Rosado-5.5, L. Ferreira-5.5 (77 K. Gatt), E. Ssekisambu-5.5.
Referee: Andrea Sciriha.
Yellow cards: Fernandes, Falzon, Albanese, Zarate, Zerafa, Plut, Debono, Suda.
BOV Player of the match: Vitor Vieira (Żejtun Corinthians).
Żejtun Corinthians collected three precious points in the battle against relegation as they returned to winning ways, defeating Tarxien Rainbows 3-1.
The win which puts Orosco Anonam’s side fifth from bottom, two points ahead of Balzan and seven ahead of Tarxien, who, however, have a game in hand.
For the Rainbows, this was the fifth consecutive defeat.
