GUDJA UNITED 0

ŻEJTUN CORINTHIANS 1

Suda 17

Gudja United

G. Zammit-6, A. Friggieri-5.5, I. Gonzalez-6, Elton-6.5, H. Vella-6 (65 L. Cremona), Vanger-6 (65 T. Gusman), G. Adamovic (15 A. Micallef-5), J. Bolanos-6.5, J. Grioli-5 (46 G. Mensah-6), D. Camilleri-6 (84 J. Brincat), P. Mota-6.

Żejtun Corinthians

C. Cassar-7, D. Reid-6.5, J. Suda-7 (84 G. Azzopardi), T. Bonfim-5, C. Grech-5.5, Marcelino-6, J. Barboza-7, V. Vieira-5.5 (71 Robeiro), W. Catanio-5 (57 G. Bugeja-), E. Herrera-5, N. Tabone-5.

Referee: Trustin Farrugia Cann.

Yellow card: Bolanos, Reid, Mota, Barboza.

BOV man of the match: Jurgen Suda (Żejtun Corinthians).

Jurgen Suda’s early goal gave Żejtun Corinthians’ Premier League survival bid a crucial boost against Gudja United.

The Corinthians dominated the opening half but were nervy after the break as came under siege in the final 15 minutes.

The win moves Żejtun up to 10th place alongside the same Gudja United and Valletta, four points clear of the relegation zone.

Gudja left Gabriel Mensah on the bench and his absence showed in a low-key performance in a first 45 minutes devoid of any serious goalmouth action.

