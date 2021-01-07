Żejtun Corinthians have completed a triple signing this week when they secured the services of defender Henrique Motta, midfielder Douglas Washington and forward Sergio Barboza.

As revealed by the Times of Malta last week, the Corinthians were looking to strengthen their squad after they parted ways with three overseas players, namely Fernandinho, Ricardo Faria and Fernandinho.

Barboza made his debut with the Corinthians on Thursday and immediately left his mark when he put his name on the scoresheet after scoring the team’s third goal in a 3-1 win over Tarxien Rainbows.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the sports website by Times of Malta