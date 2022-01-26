Żejtun Corinthians made a case for their promotion ambitions over the weekend when they thrashed newly-promoted Rabat Ajax 4-0 on Saturday at the Centenary Stadium.

Speaking to the Times of Malta, Corinthians coach Orosco Anonam sounded his delight after his players had “done what we expected them to do”. He added that despite not having played badly in previous matches, the side had not been closing off games as they ‘were supposed to do’.

“We have a lot of ammunition to score goals,” Anonam said.

“Today, at least, we are pleased that we managed to score four goals which is what we expect from them (the players) in nearly every game.

