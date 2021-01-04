Żejtun Corinthians are expected to make some changes to their foreign line-up during the January transfer window as the Premier League newcomers look to strengthen their squad in a bid to retain their status in the top-flight.

The Corinthians have decided to part ways with three overseas players who were part of Orosco Anonam squad in the first part of the season.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the sports website by Times of Malta