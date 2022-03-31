Żejtun is one of the largest villages in Malta.

It is also one of the most populated areas. Yet, for some strange reason, this district’s football team has only recently reached the top division of Maltese football. However, despite everything, the club has had its bright moments.

One of Żejtun’s best teams was that of 1949-50 when the Corinthians won promotion to the Second Division without losing a game.

Żejtun opened their commitments with a 0-0 draw against their chief challengers, Qormi Youngsters.

Two individualistic goals by J. Bonnici put them on their way to victory against St Paul’s FC in the second match of the competition.

