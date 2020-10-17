BIRKIRKARA 2

Alves 20, 45

ŻEJTUN CORINTHIANS 3

Gomes 19, 84

Faria 23

Żejtun Corinthians yesterday arguably achieved the biggest victory in their history when a late goal by Josè Gomes handed them a 3-2 success over Birkirkara.

It was a shock result but richly deserved, if anything for their hard work as well as their inclination to produce flowing football whenever in possession.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta