Less than 24 hours following their announcement of former Gudja United midfielder Anderson De Barros, newly promoted Żejtun Corinthians have secured the services of fellow Brazilian Ricardinho Faria.

The 28-year-old winger, who spent the last part of last season at Sirens after moving from Tarxien Rainbows, scored three goals in six appearances with the St. Paul's bay outfit as they make their way their first Europa League qualifiers.

Faria is no stranger to maltese football, having joined Mosta on a free transfer back in 2013, also gaining experience with Msida St. Joseph until 2015.

This addition to newly confirmed coach Orosco Anonam’s squad comes after club captain Adrian Carabott extended his contract ahead of season 2020/21.