Żejtun Corinthians continued to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season with the signing of attacking midfielder Kemar Reid while they have handed a new contract to midfielder Brooke Farrugia.

The 25-year-old Reid, who can also play as a centre forward and a left winger, has been in Maltese football for four years now.

After being brought to Malta by Mosta, Reid went on to join St Andrews with whom he played for two seasons in the top flight while last term he remained with the Saints in the First Division where he managed to score seven goals.

No doubt, the Jamaican forward will be a useful signing for coach Orosco Anonam given his versatility in the forward positions.

On the other hand, Farrugia has long been seen as a young prospect in Maltese football following his emergence with Floriana.

Since then, the 26-year-old has played with several Premier League clubs such as Gżira United, Pembroke Athleta and Żejtun Corinthians.

No doubt, these experiences should come in good stead to play a key role for Orosco Anonam’s team.