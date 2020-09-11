Żejtun Corinthians and Sta Lucia will kick off the 2019-20 Premier League on Saturday, September 19 as the Malta FA finally published the list of fixtures of the top-tier championship were published by the Malta Football Association.
The Malta FA top-tier competitions, namely the BOV Premier League and the BOV Challenge League, will get underway next week behind closed doors and under a strict medical protocol due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
