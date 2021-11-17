The Malta Football Association announced that the Challenge League match between Żejtun Corinthians and Vittoriosa Stars has been postponed to a later date due to COVID-19.

The Corinthians and the Stars were due to meet on Sunday at the Centenary Stadium, with kick-off set at 3pm.

However, the match has been now called off after an increasing number of COVID-19 cases reported in the Vittoriosa Stars squad.

The local governing body of football also announced that the match between Senglea Athletic and St Andrews has now been moved to Sunday at 3pm.

