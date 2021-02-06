Żejtun local council is to start distributing water conservation kits to residents, following an agreement with the Energy Ministry and Energy and Water Agency.

The town is the first to collaborate with the ministry to facilitate access to the kits, which include an aerator to reduce the flow of water while maintaining the right pressure, and a plate scraper, which makes dirty dishes easier to clean.

Talks are under way to rope in more local councils into the initiative, the ministry said on Saturday.

Minister Miriam Dalli, mayor Rita Grima and EWA water unit head Michael Schembri speak. Video: DOI

“We are working to facilitate access for people, especially those who would not be able to collect the water kit from the agency’s distribution unit when it is in their locality. For this reason, we are currently in discussion with the Association of Local Councils,” Energy Minister Miriam Dalli said.

Water conservation kits are currently being distributed through a mobile unit which moves from one locality to the next. The campaign is spread over three years and aims to educate on water conservation.