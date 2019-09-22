Żejtun joined several other European cities which transformed their centres into venues for recreational physical activity.

Sunday's event was part of this year’s Open Streets Day.

The main streets leading to the town and the main square were closed for cars, in line with the activity’s aim of giving the streets back to the people and to transform such spaces usually taken over by cars in temporary playgrounds for the community to enjoy and to play and be active together.

The activities in Żejtun included a street football tournament, where a five-a-side pitch was set up in the main square, as well as traditional games including rope skipping, boċċi and hopscotch.

Serving as a bridge between European Mobility Week and European Week of Sport, Open Streets Day promotes environmentally-friendly modes of active transport, as well as encourages citizens to celebrate the joy of being active.