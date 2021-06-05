A man carrying out some maintenance work at his Żejtun home was grievously injured on Saturday morning after he fell from a height of two-and-a-half storeys.

The 59-year-old fell at his home on Triq il-President Anton Buttigieg at around 11am, the police said.

He was given first aid on-site by emergency responders that included Civil Protection Department members and then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where he is receiving treatment.

A police investigation is under way.