As part of its reaching out programme to the Maltese community and to celebrate the 30th anniversary from the establishment of the Mediterranean Regional Centre of Traditional Chinese Medicine in Malta, the 18th China Medical Team to Malta has visited the Żejtun Local Council on Monday, August 28th, to share information about the services that they offer and to provide free consultations to those who attended.

Żejtun mayor, Doris Abela, welcomed the Chinese team of medical doctors and thanked them for their sterling work. She was honoured to introduce them to the Żejtun citizens and hoped that this encounter would lead to more interest in the benefits of Traditional Chinese Medicine.

Peng Yijun, Political Counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Malta greeted those who attended to this event. He was proud to say that over the past 30 years, the flower of China-Malta cooperation in the field of health has been continuously flourishing. The Chinese people love peace and cherish lives, and this is vividly illustrated by their efforts in international medical assistance. It is believed that with the support of the two governments and friends from all walks of life, the China medical team to Malta will continuously provide high-level treatment services, and the cooperation in the medical field between China and Malta will achieve more mutually beneficial and win-win results.

Dr Dong Xiaoyan, the director of the Mediterranean Regional Centre of Traditional Chinese Medicine in Malta, introduced her team which consists of three other doctors Dr Xing Xuemei, Dr Shi Xinying, Dr Zhang Yilong, an interpreter, Wu Shijie and a chef, Bao Xiaolei. Currently, this team is offering its medical services from their main clinic in Paola, Mater Dei Hospital and the General Hospital in Gozo. In the past 30 years, the 18 Chinese Medical Teams that were sent to Malta have succeeded to treat nearly 250,000 individuals. Dr Dong said that she looks forward to offer further treatments to the Żejtun community, particularly to the elderly.

A short documentary was shown to those present to explain briefly the different services that are offered by the Chinese doctors. Participants could also relish a cup of Chrysanthemum flower tea that was prepared by the team’s chef. This tea is recommended by herbalists as a cooling herb for the body and can also help to treat fever, sore throat and cold symptoms in the early stages of illness. During the event, the Chinese doctors distributed some free Chinese medical products and offered free consultation to the audience.

One of the participants, 64-year old Martin Spiteri, has been receiving Traditional Chinese Medical treatments since the 1970s. He recalled that the first Chinese clinic was opened at the time in a building near Fort St Angelo. It was Prime Minister, Dom Mintoff who made the arrangements with the Chinese Government to bring over Chinese doctors to Malta for the Chinese labourers who were working on the Red China Dock. After noticing the very effective results from these treatments, Mintoff had also fully subsidised this service to all the Maltese people. It was at this point that Spiteri was introduced to Traditional Chinese Medicine.

Around eight years ago, Spiteri suffered from facial palsy and he attended to the Chinese clinic in Paola to check whether he could be treated. Following a very intensive treatment which started with three weekly sessions of facial acupunture, he was relieved to see that his facial features had relaxed again and his speech was regained. Today, he is completely healed.

The current 18th China Medical Team will conclude its mission this September when a new Chinese medical team will take over.

The Mediterranean Regional Centre of Traditional Chinese Medicine is located at Kordin Industrial Estate, Paola.