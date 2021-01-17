STA LUCIA 1

Alan 58 pen

ŻEJTUN CORINTHIANS 1

Bonfim 20

STA LUCIA

C. Farrugia-6.5; T. Tabone Desira-5 (46 M. Camilleri-6); A. Prates-6; K. Correia-6; A. Magri Overend-0; Alan-6 (90 A. Vella); K. Rosero-6.5; L. Filho-6; J. Zerafa-6; R. Tachikowa; K. Xuereb-5 (46 A. Caseres-6).

ŻEJTUN CORINTHIANS

C. Cassar-6; L. Moreira-6; K. Reid-5; Robeiro-5; T. Bonfim-6; C. Grech-6; S. Da Silva; V. Vieira-6; Washington-6 (77 G. Bugeja); E. Herrera-5; N. Tabone-5.

Referee: Stefan Pace.

Yellow cards: Tachikawa, Vieira, Rosero, Correia.

Red cards: Rei Tachikawa (SL) 80; Sergio (Ż) 86.

BOV Player of the Match: Alan (Sta Lucia).

Żejtun Corinthians and Sta Lucia scored a goal in each half to share the spoils at the National Stadium.

The goalless stalemate leaves Sta Lucia seventh on 24 points, four adrift of the final European spot in the Premier League, currently occupied by Gżira United at 28 points.

On the other hand, Żejtun leapfrogged Balzan into 12th place – the play-out spot – on 17 points.

In the opening stages of the game, Sta Lucia seemed more in command as they were having more of the ball, but without really threatening their opponents.