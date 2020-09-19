ŻEJTUN CORINTHIANS 2

Reid 67

Fernandinho 75

STA LUCIA 2

Ante Rosero 33, 76

The opening match fromt he 2020-21 BOV Premier League season turned out to be a fascinating duel between newly-promoted Żejtun Corinthians and Sta Lucia who traded four goals at the Centenary Stadium.

There was little to separate either side in a match that could have gone either way.

Żejtun will surely feel somewhat disappointed not to have returned home with the three points in the bag as they were too profligate in front of goal.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta