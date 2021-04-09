Żejtun Corinthians, Tarxien Rainbows and Lija Athletic are urging the Malta Football Association Executive Committee (MFA Exco) to reconsider their Premier League decisions which would see them relegated to the Challenge League.

The MFA Exco decided to bring to an end to the 2020-2021 Premier League season due to the current COVID-19 restrictions.

With the MFA having introduced new regulations in its statute over competitions being halted due to Force Majeure, the Exco members had the aid of these rules to take its decision on the fate of this year’s Premier League title.

