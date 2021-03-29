NGO Wirt Iż-Żejtun has accused Infrastructure Malta workers of removing saplings planted by volunteers from a small public site and said it will no longer care for the area, better known as masġar ta’ San Klement.

A spokesperson for the group said that workers with the infrastructural agency had gone to the area on Monday morning and uprooted several trees planted over the years by volunteers.

“We are deeply disappointed by the attitude in which things have been done and how our NGO and our voluntary work was treated,” NGO founder and president Ruben Abela told Times of Malta.

Infrastructure Malta has denied that any trees were uprooted, saying workers were sent following reports that the area was in an unkept state. It said that allegations that trees and shrubs were destroyed are untrue.

Wirt iż-Żejtun said that it will no longer care for the area, found at Wesgħet l-Għajn tal-Bhejjem.

Abela said that the NGO had worked with volunteers from Grow 10 Trees to plant hundreds of trees and shrubs in the area, with members caring for the shrubbery as it grew.

“We invested a lot of time in volunteering, but it seems that some person or persons did not enjoy what we did, as it seems they do not appreciate the voluntary association work.”

The NGO posted photos of dug-up patches of soil which they said hosted trees that had been uprooted by Infrastructure Malta workers.

Abela confirmed that some saplings planted last November were no longer there. Roots of other trees may have been damaged, as workers used motorised ploughers, he added.

The NGO was given council backing to care for the small garden area in November 2019. Abela said they were never informed that Infrastructure Malta was to clear the area.

When asked whether the organisation will continue taking care of the site, Abela said no.



“The whole concept of the ecological education has been shot down to uphold ignorance,” he said.

Infrastructure Malta denies allegations

Contacted by Times of Malta, a spokesperson from Infrastructure Malta denied that any of the existing trees were, or will be, uprooted.

“Earlier this year, Infrastructure Malta started receiving complaints from Żejtun residents concerned about the neglected state of a roadside landscaping strip a short distance away from the road,” he said.

“The area was found to be overgrown with weeds, whilst the shrubs and tree saplings planted there in recent years were not being watered. The wild plants were taking over the area, choking the small saplings and shrubs.”

The weeds and dried grass removed by Infrastructure Malta

Infrastructure Malta contractors intervened to clean the area from grass and weeds, and to till the soil around the existing trees and saplings to make space to plant new ones. The contractors will also prop the existing sapling with support sticks to prevent wind damage.

Five existing shrubs will be transplanted to another areas of the same green area.

“This week, Infrastructure Malta will be complementing the existing trees and shrubs in the area with another 320 new trees and shrubs. The new trees will include several species suited for this environment, such as mature mulberry and olive trees, almonds, stone pines and judas trees.”

The agency said that it will continue watering and taking care of the area until the new trees and shrubs have grown.

“It will also hold talks with the NGO originally entrusted with this site, to plan its future care and maintenance. If the NGO does not have the required resources to properly take care of the trees and shrubs in this public roadside space, Infrastructure Malta will continue providing its support as necessary.”

Council backs IM work

In a Facebook statement, the Żejtun Local Council clarified the situation of the grove, and highlighted that it received several complaints regarding the appearance and maintenance of the area.

The council said that the work done by Infrastructure Malta on Monday was to improve the valuable work done by Wirt iż-Żejtun.

It said that the agency planted over 300 trees to further improve the surrounding area.

“In recent months, the Żejtun Local Council, with various help of other entities, including Infrastructure Malta has planted no less than 2000 native trees.”

The council said that it will continue to believe and work in favour of such beautification projects to help the community and that the ‘door remains open’ for Wirt Iż-Zejtun to continue support the area.