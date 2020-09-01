An 18th-century villa owned by the Testaferrata Bonici family, in Ta’ Tavlin, Żejtun, has been given a Grade 2 protection status by the Planning Authority.

The scheduling of this building which was carried out in close collaboration with the Superintendent of Cultural Heritage covers not the residence but the formal garden, a number of rural structures, a forecourt and an extensive buffer zone.

The “estate” which is being scheduled for its historical, architectural and social significance, was used as a place where the Testaferrata Bonici family retreated to for rest.

With this property now scheduled as a Grade 2 building, the extension of Triq John Borg through the villa’s garden area, in accordance with the official alignment, shall not be permitted. Within the designated buffer zone, any proposed development cannot exceed the maximum building height of 12.3 metres.

Although the main doorway is devoid of any decorations apart from a relatively large family coat-of-arms, the estate has some unique characteristics especially in the formal garden which is unattached to the residence.

The garden has an ornate neoclassical entrance gate which lies in-line with the formal walkway leading to the nymphaeum located at the other end of the garden.

This formed part of the main axis that continues towards the main doorway of the villa. A forecourt separates the villa from the garden. The residence has a central courtyard with a traditional balustrades parapet wall and a baroque well.

Both the Testaferrata and Bonici families had strong ties with Żejtun so much so that the Bonici family had donated the land on which the Parish Church dedicated to St Catherine stands today.