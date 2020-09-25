Substitute Rafael de Fex Marriaga came to Żejtun Corinthians’ rescue as they picked up their second point in the BOV Premier League thanks to a 1-1 draw with Senglea Athletic.
Following the heavy defeat to Lija Athletic, Senglea showed remarkable improvement. The managed to take an early lead and seemed heading for a win but Żejtun notched the equaliser late in the game. All in all, a draw was a fair result.
