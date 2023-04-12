Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday denounced Russian "beasts" after a video surfaced on social media purporting to show the decapitation of a Ukrainian prisoner of war.

"There is something that no one in the world can ignore: how easily these beasts kill... we won't forget anything, nor will we forgive murderers" Zelensky said in a message on social media, vowing to bring justice to his war-torn nation.