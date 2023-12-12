Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky began talks in Congress and at the White House Tuesday to plead for more US military aid, as Russia claimed advances on the battlefront and scornfully dismissed the impact of Western help for Kyiv.

Zelensky arrived at the Senate where he was set to meet with leaders of both parties, before going on to the House of Representatives to confer with the Republican speaker, Mike Johnson. Later, Zelensky was set to move over to the White House for one-on-one talks with President Joe Biden and a joint press conference.

The trip -- coming as Ukraine's main phone operator suffered what it said was a massive hacking attack -- represents a desperate bid by Zelensky to keep Ukraine's most important international backer from drifting away.

Republicans are increasingly lukewarm about the need to support Ukraine and are also treating Biden's request for billions of dollars in new armaments as a bargaining chip for gains on immigration reform and US-Mexico border security -- one of the most intractable issues in US politics.

In a speech Monday at the National Defense University in Washington, Zelensky said that politics should not "betray" Ukraine's soldiers and he echoed Biden's frequent warning that the Ukrainian struggle against invasion has global implications.

"When the free world hesitates, that's when dictatorships celebrate and their most dangerous ambitions ripen," he said. "They see their dreams come true when they see delays."

"Putin must lose," he said.

- Russia claims significant advances -

The Kremlin scoffed at the impact of US support, echoing the arguments made by some senior Republicans who say that continuing the flood of weaponry to Ukraine would be futile.

"It is important for everyone to understand: the tens of billions of dollars pumped into Ukraine did not help it gain success on the battlefield," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

"The tens of billions of dollars that Ukraine wants to be pumped with, are also headed for the same fiasco."

In an interview with Russian state television on Sunday, Putin said that Ukraine was "running out" of arms because its defence industry was not able to produce enough.

"When there is no base of their own, no ideology of their own, no industry of their own, no money of their own, nothing of their own, then there is no future. And we have one."

Russia said it was pressing ahead on the ground, just as Ukraine's freezing winter deepens.

"Our units have advanced significantly forward northeast of Novopokrovka," the Moscow-installed head of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia region, Yevgeny Balitsky, said on Telegram.

Ukraine said Russia had launched a "massive offensive" with armoured vehicles in another part of the front near Avdiivka in the east.

In a blow felt by civilians far beyond any frontlines, the country's main mobile operator said it had been paralyzed by a "powerful hacker attack."

The disruptions, which the company's CEO called an act of "war," make it impossible to send out air raid alerts, just as Ukraine is dealing with nightly Russian bombing.

- Poland calls for full mobilisation by the free world -

Even as the United States ponders its future Ukraine policy, Kyiv's main European ally Poland urged global support.

Polish prime minister-designate Donald Tusk called for the "full mobilisation on the part of the free world, the West in support of Ukraine in this war."

That will be the same message delivered by Zelensky in his talks on Capitol Hill -- and it will likely be echoed loudly by Biden at the White House.

Republican senators last week blocked Biden's request for $106 billion in emergency aid primarily for Ukraine and Israel.

Talks are ongoing behind the scenes on a deal that would make concessions to Republican demands for tough measures against illegal immigration in return for the Ukraine package.

However, Biden, who is seeking reelection next year, needs to thread a narrow path between giving Republicans what they want and not alienating the left of his own party.

One key Republican senator, James Lankford, was quoted by US media on Monday saying "we're not going to be able" to get a deal by the end of this week.