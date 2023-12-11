Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is in Washington to give a speech where he is expected to make a last-ditch plea for US aid before it runs out this year, the Pentagon said.

In a statement, the Pentagon said that Zelensky is due to deliver a 12:00 pm (1700 GMT) address to National Defense University in Washington, following an introduction by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Congress has been holding out on fresh aid for Ukraine, linking it to more funding for border security, among other issues.