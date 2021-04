Zenit St Petersburg will be the final team to make the EuroLeague Playoffs this season after cruising past Panathinaikos 112-83 in their do-or-die encounter on Monday.

The Russian side, in the first-ever playoffs, will now face top seed Barcelona in the best-of-five quarterfinal series which kickstarts on April 20.

