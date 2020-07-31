Zenit Saint Petersburg defeated Khimki 1-0 to win Saturday's Russian Cup final, but their on-pitch celebrations took an awkward turn when captain Branislav Ivanovic dropped the trophy and shattered its glass lid.

Artem Dzyuba scored an 84th-minute penalty to see off second-division side Khimki as Zenit completed the league and cup double for the first time since 2010.

As players and staff members leapt around on the podium under swirling confetti, former Chelsea defender Ivanovic let the cup slip from his grasp and watched sheepishly as team-mates picked up shards of glass left strewn across the pitch.

The club later tweeted a light-hearted apology.

"Ok, you've all heard by now we managed to drop and break the Russian Cup, and we'd like to say sorry!"

Zenit were crowned Russian champions earlier this month for the second successive season while Moscow-based Khimki will play in the top-flight next term after earning promotion.