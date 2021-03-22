Zenit St Petersburg midfielder Magomed Ozdoev will not be part of the Russia national team that will be travelling to Malta on Monday ahead of Wednesday’s World Cup qualifier against Malta at the National Stadium.

The 28-year-old midfielder was named in Russia’s initial squad for their opening three World Cup qualifiers. However, the Russian FA said on Monday that the player will remain behind to continue receiving treatment on an injury.

