Danish hypercar maker Zenvo has unveiled its new Aurora supercar – a hybrid V12-powered model that is its most powerful and lightest car to date.

Revealed during Monterey Car Week, it is said to mark the ‘start of a new era’ for the brand. Named after the Northern Lights, the Aurora is an all-new model for Zenvo too, following on from the ST1 and TSR that have served the firm for the last 16 years.

