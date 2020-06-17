Jesmond Zerafa has been appointed as the new coach of Valletta FC.

The Citizens moved quickly to replace the departing Giovanni Tedesco who pulled out of the job last weekend after differences in the club’s technical project.

As soon as Tedesco walked away from the club, Valletta intensified their efforts to appoint a new first-team coach and the name of Zerafa immediately soared on top of their list.

Discussions between the club and Zefara intensified during the last two days until an agreement was finally reached.

On Wednesday, the former Valletta winger is expecting to put pen to paper on a two-year-contract.

For Zerafa this will be his second spell as Valletta coach. In fact, he has already guided his hometown club from the dug-out during a highly successful two-year spell between 2010 and 2012 which saw him win back-to-back titles.

The appointment of Zerafa means that Valletta will now have three ex-players at the helm with Gilbert Agius assuming the role of assistant coach while Drasko Braunovic is the club’s new technical director.