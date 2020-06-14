Jesmond Zerafa emerged as the favourite to take over as coach of Valletta FC on Sunday, according to reports.

The former Valletta FC winger is being lined up by the club top hierarchy to take over the reins of the first team following the sudden departure of Giovanni Tedesco on Saturday.

Tedesco decided to walk away from Valletta FC before signing the proposed one-year contract after a difference of opinion in the formation of the technical team that was due to work with the former Birkirkara and Gżira United coach.

Zerafa is not a new face for Valletta FC as he has already enjoyed a successful spell with the club between 2010 and 2012 where he managed to win back-to-back Premier League titles.

Valletta FC are expected to make a final decision on the coaching appointment in the coming hours as they look to finalise their technical staff for the new season.

If Zerafa takes the job it would mean that Valletta will have three former players who enjoyed great success at the club at the helm as he would be assisted by Gilbert Agius and technical director Drasko Braunovic.