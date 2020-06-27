No coronavirus cases were identified between Friday and Saturday from 870 tests carried out, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

It is the fourth time in the past six days that zero new COVID-19 cases were detected, following a three-day streak with no new cases earlier this week.

Three further patients recovered, bringing the number of active coronavirus cases in the country down to 26.

Seven of those 26 patients are hospitalised, while the rest are recovering at home. Of the hospitalised patients, one is at Mater Dei Hospital, one is at Karin Grech, two are at St Thomas Hospital and three are receiving treatment at Boffa Hospital.

Malta has identified 670 coronavirus cases since the first patients were identified in early March. Nine patients have died while the vast majority, 635, have recovered from the virus.