In mathematics, the zero sum theorem represents a situation whereby the gains of one competitor are lost by the other competitor within the same contest and the sum total of all gains and losses is, indeed, zero.

Putting it in simpler, less convoluted terms... in a highly competitive environment, such as partisan politics, effective change becomes more and more difficult as the two contestants simply emulate each other’s policies, and nowhere is this more clarion than for Gozo.

The recent publication of pre-electoral proposals by the Nationalist Party aimed at furthering Gozo’s ‘connectivity’ reeks of overkill, given that the proposals feature a smorgasbord of a permanent flight link, an extension of the Mġarr harbour and extension of parking facilities within the same harbour, the Malta-Gozo tunnel, and even berthing facilities for the fast ferry service at Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq.

I intentionally and consciously chose the term ‘overkill’ given that, through my regular transiting to and from Gozo (to the tune of three to four weekly trips), I can attest that the jaunt to Gozo has never been as seamless as it currently is, courtesy of the fourth Gozo ferry and the two functional fast ferries. The approach to the Mġarr Harbour is perhaps the highlight of the ferry trip to the sister island by virtue of the natural and picturesque setting of the same harbour and extending laterally or vertically the same harbour would definitely scupper such an approach.

From an environmental perspective, there is even more to chastise within the PN’s proposals besides plans for the extension of the Mġarr harbour. For instance, the coastal drive stretching from Pembroke to Salini is one of the few uncommitted swathes along the Maltese coastline, bar for the odd caravan agglomeration, and should definitely not be earmarked for any berthing facilities. The water quality along this stretch of coastline is finally recovering, following decades of the open Magħtab landfill operation, with the same coastline offering refuge to a slew of pastimes, sports and practices.

Secondly, the real cause of the parking problem at Mġarr harbour is a parrot’s secret, namely, rental cars and vehicles which are parked for days on end in the same spot to facilitate commuters regularly crossing between the two islands.

Enhancing parking facilities at the harbour will simply encourage a greater reliance on vehicles, on a 60 square kilometre island where public transport could be a panacea, along with a time-share and enforceable parking system for existing lots at the same harbour. Weekends but even the occasional weekday over the holiday season are characterised by snarling traffic all the way from Xewkija to Victoria, with mobility grinding to a halt for a greater part of the day along such a thoroughfare.

Any proposal which would result in a surge in vehicles on Gozo, such as the short-sighted tunnel one, will further compound such a challenge, which would invariably lead to the domino effect we are so familiar with here in Malta, such as calls for road widening to cope with the surfeit traffic. While we are at it, why not propose the complete reclamation of the Malta-Gozo channel, thus entrenching the sister island as a physical annex to Malta and flushing down any distinct hallmark that the island has to offer to visitors?

Pledging to mandate Gozitans with the decision over the Malta – Gozo tunnel and having three candidates running on the 13th district and actually being Gozitan themselve is intended to convey the message the party is inclined to listen to Gozitans and to empower them with decision-making for the island. But is the utilitarian rationale to actually devolve decision-making powers to a narrow cohort of voters (Gozitans in this case), an approach courted by the Labour government as well, a sound one given the substantial financial investments by non-Gozitans in Gozo by virtue of its supposedly unblemished natural settings?

In fact, it comes as no surprise that the current upsurge in construction on the island of Gozo is obviously fuelled by demand from Malta but is also made possible by the supply of terraced houses being relinquished (sold) by their Gozitan owners to make way for affordable summer apartments. Appealing to the most basic instincts of voters (Gozitans) in this case by promising everything under the sun reeks of clientelism. Decision-making should not be ring-fenced only for those directly reliant on the economic development of Gozo if we are serious about the environmental sustainability of proposals being peddled.

Loose analogies would be those of delegating national policymaking on the consumption of alcohol exclusively to former addicts of the liquor or on traffic management exclusively to car sale agents.

Those with a direct (economic) vested interest in the policy being formulated should definitely be consulted but intangible, non-utilitarian amenities and considerations, which go beyond the pounds and shillings, should also be factored in. For instance, while the business community in Gozo was quick to endorse the PN’s ‘connectivity’ proposals, given the fact that they stand to benefit directly from their implementation, other stakeholders (Maltese who have purchased a property in Gozo), with an interest to preserve Gozo’s relatively uncluttered status, took to social media to vehemently criticise such proposal.

The voice of the latter, however, would probably not resonate so much as that of Gozitans themselves with election candidates on the 13th district, given their voting status which probably extends beyond the same district itself.

Now that Gozo is no longer a backwater (presepju) but has fully come of age, politicians on both sides of the divide should seriously consider stopping this undignified pandering and slobbering to Gozitans for votes by embarking on a narrative which spells out things as they really are, that more clutter is the last thing Gozo needs if it aspires to keep drawing the crowds. If the presepju narrative was unpalatable to many Gozitans, the geġwiġija (mess) which Gozo is being morphed into should similarly attract frowns from the locals.

