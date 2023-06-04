The time has come for more clear-cut measures to ensure that the problem of abuse of persons with disabilities is tackled in a determined and concrete way. The answer is zero tolerance for any kind of harm such as verbal abuse, physical abuse and financial abuse.

This is the essence of our concentrated strategy that will help people with disabilities who need daily protection from some type of mistreatment.

Unfortunately, global studies continue to show that people with disabilities are more likely to experience abuse than people without them. Abuse is often premised on power and control, and people with disabilities needlessly face specific barriers to accessing help that make them more vulnerable to abuse.

It is also an established fact that people with disabilities are among some of the most vulnerable people, even in 21st-century society, due to their dependence on others for care and support or because of social isolation, their place of residence or the nature of their disability.

The perpetrator may be abusive or neglectful in their care of the victim or even withhold care altogether. Abuse can include withholding sensory or mobility aids from the victim to isolate them. It can also be withholding medication or a person’s means of personal independence.

I declared in parliament last Tuesday that it is absolutely unacceptable to have a situation wherein a disabled person in an institution or his or her own home, whether state-run or private, is made to suffer abuse from those who are entrusted with their care.

While I hasten to add that the vast majority of our carers offer a unique and dedicated service to Maltese and Gozitan disabled and vulnerable persons, we still intend to leave no space for manoeuvre for those few individuals who may sadly be tempted to perpetrate such abuse.

I am happy to say there has been cabinet approval of my proposal to set up a register of persons found guilty of abusing a disabled and vulnerable person.

A key feature of this legislation will be the setting up of the register, within which all persons found guilty of sexual offences in general, or of crimes against adults in situations of vulnerability specifically, would be listed.

The whole world is becoming more aware of the need to protect the vulnerable and disabled from abuse - Julia Farrugia Portelli

Any person or entity providing services specifically aimed at supporting the well-being of disabled people shall be obliged to enter a request and cross-check a potential employee or self-employed provider against the register, and penalties will be in place for those who fail to do so.

This will make sure that front-liners who are to enjoy the daily trust of adults in situations of vulnerability and their families have been adequately screened, while ensuring that any person breaking the law is not only sanctioned, but also kept away from those adults who need most protection.

We started last year with the introduction of a law that made hate speech, another form of abuse wherever it occurs, a criminal act, and which we will now follow up with two new draft laws, to be submitted for public consultation, with the proposed register embedded in them.

The next few weeks will see us paving the way for this much-needed process at a time when the whole world is becoming more and more aware of the need to protect and safeguard the vulnerable and the disabled from abuse, wherever it comes from and whoever is found guilty of it.

The new measures purposely go even beyond what was pledged in the government’s electoral manifesto which, among other things, focused on encouraging community living for the disabled and adults with a disability getting occupational therapy.

Our zero-tolerance approach is aimed at gradually eradicating the issue of abuse in the disability sector by removing any loopholes that persist and ensuring a guilty person cannot find employment anywhere in the care sector, including private institutions.

Julia Farrugia Portelli is Minister for Inclusion and Social Well-being.