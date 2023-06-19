The Zero Waste Future programme ran in Malta for the third year in a row by the Cypriot NGO AKTI Project and Research Centre with the funding of The Coca-Cola Foundation and the support of GSD Marketing Ltd.

The project engaged coastal HoReCa (hotels, restaurants, catering) businesses, citizens, local authorities and NGOs in Malta to take ownership of the efforts for sustainable development, to increase recycling and decrease land and marine litter, through a novel, engaging solution-oriented, awareness-raising and participatory process, and to address the strategic topics of recycling and sustainable waste management within a circular economy in Malta.

The Zero Waste Future programme has been very successful in Malta in the past years and the activities have raised awareness among more than five million people through social and traditional media.

Over 57 tonnes of plastic, metal and drinks packaging (PMD) have been collected, and more than 1,000 volunteers participated in the beach and seabed clean-up activities.

The results of this year’s programme (July 2022-June 2023) are eye-opening. The waste characterisation study, which is happening for the first time in Malta, was expanded to cover all three cities of Cottonera, and covered 66 sampling points over three sampling sessions.

The findings show the positive impact of BCRS on minimising the amount of residual waste. Fifty HoReCa members were enrolled in the ‘Responsible Coastal Business Network’ and 17 tonnes of PET waste was collected and recycled in cooperation with Festivals Malta and the NGO Żibel.

Additionally, more than four million people were reached.