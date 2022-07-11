The Zero Waste Future programme, coordinated by the international NGO AKTI Project and Research Centre in partnership with GSD Marketing Ltd (local bottlers and distributors of the Coca-Cola Company in Malta), Vittoriosa local council and MHRA, was launched in 2018 with the aim to address the serious issue of land and marine litter. It is now being extended until July 2023.

The programme was funded by The Coca-Cola Foundation and is aligned with the Coca-Cola Company’s global commitment for ‘A World Without Waste’.

Through this programme, 50 HoReCa establishments were enrolled in the Responsible Coastal Business Network where they were trained to implement practices to minimise their waste production and thus minimise the potential for marine pollution from their operations and their customers’ activities.

Local authorities were also engaged and on-the-go recycling bins in Vittoriosa were installed, resulting in the collection for recycling of over 40 tons of PMD (plastic packaging, metal packaging, drinks cartons).

The programme also raised awareness among the local population and tourists on recycling and circular economy principles, reaching over one million interactions through social and traditional media.

This was achieved through an innovative Decalogue and the Guide of Good Practices.

Several beach and seabed clean-ups were organised, with 500 individuals collecting 1.6 tons of waste from various localities.

For the first time in Malta, a waste characterisation study was carried out in cooperation with the Vittoriosa local council. This included 30 sampling points over five sampling periods and categorised the black bag contents for household, offices and catering establishments.

Following the completion of the first phase in June, the programme is being extended and will run up till July 2023. The local councils of Cospicua and Senglea will be participating in a waste characterisation study in their areas as well as support the enrolment of new members to the network.

Interested establishments that wish to join the Responsible Coastal Business Network are kindly requested to send an e-mail on rcbn@gsd.mizzi.com.mt.

