ŻfinMalta is hosting the first dance intensive of the season in September.

Alessandro Bigonzetti, a teacher and choreographer at Teatro dell'Opera in Rome, will lead three-hour ballet classes and repertoire training sessions for participants 10 years old and older.

ŻfinMalta Dance Intensives are curated as themed experiences, focusing on a particular movement technique, and exposing participants to commissioned guest teachers who contribute to company dancers’ training. Intensives are best experienced in their entirety through package offers; however, drop-in sessions are also up for grabs for a taster of the whole experience.

Bigonzetti graduated in 1987 from Teatro dell'Opera and subsequently attended a specialisation course in Reggio Emilia, dancing in Aterballetto productions.

His career as a dancer continued with the Tuscan Ballet Company at the Teatro Comunale in Florence, the Teatro dell'Opera in Rome and at the Teatro Alla Scala in Milan.  Bigonzetti works as a ballet master at Teatro Massimo in Palermo, Arena di Verona and at Teatro San Carlo di Napoli.

Alessandro will be leading sessions with participants from two age groups through a ballet class followed by a repertoire session accompanied by a live pianist.  Adults who seek to benefit from this intense training may apply for the 14+ class. Book your place on Showshappening.com.

 

