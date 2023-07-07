The national dance company, ŻfinMalta, is opening the Civitanova Danza Festival at Teatro Annibal Caro in Marche, Italy, on Saturday, July 8.

The festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary with 11 events featuring leading Italian and international artists and world premieres, with the aim of bringing together representatives of the world of dance and different cultures and exploring various choreographic styles and languages.

Eight ŻfinMalta dancers, under the artistic direction of Paolo Mangiola, will be performing Utopia, a unique contemporary piece choreographed by Emanuel Gat, which premiered at the Manoel Theatre in Valletta, in May.

With this performance, ŻfinMalta will be wrapping up its 2022/23 season, and also marking a comeback after two challenging years for touring companies.

“It’s an honour to be invited once again to the prestigious Civitanova Danza Festival, and even more so to open the event in its celebration of 30 years. Being part of an incredible line-up of international artists and companies fills us with pride and makes us truly grateful to represent Malta’s talent on a global stage,” Mangiola said.

Mangiola continued: “ŻfinMalta is truly an ambassador, dedicated and committed to sharing the captivating beauty of our island through dance, and we couldn’t be more excited about showcasing the best of what Malta has to offer.”

ŻfinMalta’s new season will kick off in September, packed with world class productions and activities, leading into its 10-year anniversary.

Visit zfinmalta.org for more information.