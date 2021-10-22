Spazju Kreattiv is screening a rendition of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream by ŻfinMalta with choreography by Berlin-based Romanian artist Sergiu Matis.

Matis adapted the play’s themes of obsessive love, nature and the mystical to modern times, bringing in the new themes of climate change, feminism and the colonialist, capitalist west.

The plot takes place in midsummer as a heatwave ignites random bonfires and the wind scatters the ashes on the remaining tree trumps. In the glaring flames, the charred forests magically sparkle, as if enchanted.

At night, the heat is bearable but no one sleeps: they venture out of their bunkers to admire the spectacle of flames.

The show features videography by Sebio Aquilina, an original score by Antye Greie, set and costume design by Romualdo Moretti and costumes by Giulia Orsi. Light design is by Andrew Schembri of Late Interactive.

Certified PG, the performance will be screened today at 7.30pm, on Sunday at 5.30pm, on October 26 at 7.30pm, on October 30 at 6.30pm and on November 5, at 8.30pm. For tickets, log on to www.kreattivita.org.