The national dance company, ŻfinMalta is hosting a series of community dance classes Iżfen ma’ ŻfinMalta, alternating between ballet and contemporary dance throughout the year 2023/24.

These classes are open to everyone, whether one has some experience or none. The sessions are held at the ŻfinMalta studios in Valletta. Every Monday, Martina Zammit and Emma-Louise Walker will be leading the ballet classes from 7 to 8.30pm. On Tuesdays, a variety of local teachers will be leading contemporary classes between 7 and 8.30pm.

These classes are ideal for someone who is looking into exploring dance on a recreational basis as well as making new friends and connections. ŻfinMalta offers an all-inclusive and safe space to move and create.

Zammit, ŻfinMalta’s education and outreach artist, says: “The focus of these classes is to nurture a mindful approach to ballet technique within participants, allowing them ownership and creativity within their journeys.”

Tickets are available at showshappening.com, and for whoever is interested in trying out both ballet and contemporary, monthly packages are also available.