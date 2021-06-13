ŻfinMalta welcomes audiences back into theatres this summer with the restaging of this major work by renowned choreographer Roy Assaf. Following weeks of intensive rehearsals with Assaf and his team, and a long break from performing on stage, ŻfinMalta’s company dancers will remind us of what it means to experience dance as a live audience.

And to make the transition back into shared public cultural venues easier for audiences, Girls and Boys premieres as a collaboration with Pjazza Teatru Rjal, Valletta’s iconic open-air theatre.

Through the potent language of choreography, Assaf highlights some of the attributes that make us human and how they are imposed upon the gender binary roles of masculine and feminine. Girls & Boys turns gender dynamics and roles on their head in a performance that is at once playful and provocative.

“As a repertory company and the National Dance Company, it is critical for ŻfinMalta to expand its repertoire with works by choreographers of Roy Assaf’s ilk, who are either established or fast making a name for themselves on the international dance stage,” says Paolo Mangiola, Artistic Director at ŻfinMalta.

“Thus, exposing the company dancers to a range of techniques and influences vital to their own professional development, and bringing world-class dance to Maltese audiences.

Tickets for Girls & Boys can be bought from www.kultura.mt.